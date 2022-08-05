Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey REVEALS she was body-shamed on the sets of Coyote Ugly: It was ridiculous

Melanie Lynskey opens up about facing difficulties on the sets of Coyote Ugly. The musical completes 22 years since release this week and Lynskey is revealing that the experience of filming the romantic flick wasn't all good. Directed by David McNally, the film also cast Tyra Banks, Piper Perabo, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko, Adam Garcia and more.

In a recent interview, the Yellowjackets star told The Hollywood Reporter the inside details from the sets, "All the girls had this regimen they had to go on. It was ridiculous." She continued, "I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a [size] four." She went on to spell out the details, "There were already people putting a lot of Spanx on me in wardrobe fittings and being very disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer [at the time] being like, 'Nobody told me there would be girls like you,'" per ET.

Lynskey added, "In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, and how people respond to you and do people want to f--- you? Do people think you're their best friend? Even the best friend thing, I started to be like, 'I don't want to do that too many times,'" referring to her role in the film which was to be the best friend of the lead actress.

After her interview gained major traction online, the actress clarified in a tweet, "I see this has become a headline so please let me clarify some things! The costume designer who initially worked on Coyote Ugly left for some reason, and a lovely kind woman named Marlene Stewart took over and she was AWESOME." She explained, "The first person was mean, the person credited was not." She went on to apologize for the confusion and mentioned that she was into "the business of publicly shaming people."

