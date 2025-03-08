Yellowjackets Star Samantha Hanratty Reveals Name of Her ‘Little’ One; Shares Adorable Snaps With Her Infant Son

Samantha Hanratty is gushing over her newborn son! The Yellowjackets actress welcomed her first baby with her husband, Christian DeAnda, in December 2024. On Friday, March 7, she posted a picture of her son cozied up in her arms and revealed his name.

“My little Levi,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a sun emoji.

Before revealing his name, Hanratty had shared a TikTok video explaining that her little one would be born with a cleft lip. In the video, posted last fall, she expressed that the abnormality wouldn’t bother them as long as their baby was “happy” and “healthy.”

The actress later revealed that Levi underwent surgery in February to correct the cleft lip. "The surgeon did such an amazing job!” she shared on social media at the time. She recalled that the surgery, which lasted three hours, was terrifying but praised her baby boy’s strength.

In an interview with People magazine later that month, Hanratty shared that her son was recovering well. On February 13, at the Yellowjackets Season 3 premiere, she spoke to the outlet about her experience as a new mom.

“Being a mom is amazing, but being his mom is what I'm meant to be," she gushed. The Seeds of Yesterday actress called Levi the literal embodiment of her dreams and prayers. Describing him as the greatest gift of her life, she expressed how obsessed she is with her baby boy.

Hanratty, who was pregnant with Levi throughout the filming of Yellowjackets Season 3, described the experience as “difficult.” However, in hindsight, she feels proud of herself for managing a complicated pregnancy while filming an intense season of the series.

When asked how she managed to conceal her pregnancy on the show, Hanratty explained, “Bigger clothes, bigger pants, and all these things.”

Yellowjackets Season 3 is available to stream on Paramount+ with Showtime and Prime Video.