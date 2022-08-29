Yellowstone Season 5 debuts first teaser trailer

Paramount Network released a teaser of the fifth season of Yellowstone at MTV's Video Music Awards. The American television series will have a two-hour premiere event on November 13.

Get geared up for new Yellowstone episodes now! The first trailer for the forthcoming episodes of the record-breaking Paramount Network series, which will return for its fifth season in November, has been eagerly awaited by fans. That video was made public on Sunday night during the MTV Video Music Awards. The first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 was unveiled by Paramount Network during the awards show, giving fans a very ominous impression of the forthcoming season.

Even though the Yellowstone Season 5 teaser is only 15 seconds long, it does everything required to arouse intrigue. All of the beloved series characters get their day in the spotlight, including Rip Wheeler brandishing a weapon and Kayce Dutton, who seems to be on a quest for self-discovery. The final phrase of the teaser promises viewers that "All Will Be Revealed." However, we're not sure what will be revealed. You may view the teaser in its entirety below.

The Taylor Sheridan-created franchise, Yellowstone, is unquestionably receiving all of Paramount's attention as it quickly grows to be one of the company's most significant properties. The prequel series 1932 will premiere on Paramount+ this winter. The story of Bass Reeves will be continued in a sequel to the prequel 1883. A sort of prelude is also included in the much-awaited 6666 spinoffs, which have been moved from Paramount+ to the Paramount Network.

yellowstone_1.jpeg

Yellowstone's record-breaking performance "indicates we've struck a cultural chord and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts," according to Chris McCarthy, President, and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks. Kevin Costner is the star of the stellar cast that makes the Duttons America's favorite family, and this new season is sure to be one that fans won't want to miss.

"We consider it an honor to be able to give Yellowstone one more season of public viewing. Our drive to maintain bringing consumers ground-breaking entertainment is strengthened by the recent guild recognition and the steadily rising viewership", David C. Glasser, executive producer of 101 Studios, remarked. On November 13th, Yellowstone Season 5 will debut on the Paramount Network.

yellowstone_2.jpeg

In the fourth season, Jaime, John's adopted son, and Garrett's real son kill Will Patton (Will Patton) (Wes Bentley). As it came to a close, Beth asserted that she had leverage over Jaime since she had chosen not to shoot him when she had the chance. Watching how Jaime manages to win Beth and John over by killing his biological father will be interesting. 

The 15-second Season 5 teaser reintroduced the season's main protagonists, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), and Bethany "Beth" Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Paramount Network announced a binge of all four seasons of the show over the Labor Day weekend a month before the teaser was made public.

