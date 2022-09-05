Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher returns as Angela for Season 5

Recently, in attention for an insurance fraud case, actress Q'orianka Kilcher is all set to make a comeback on Yellowstone season 5 as Angela Blue Thunder. Famous for her role as a cutthroat attorney in the Yellowstone universe until the third season in 2020, Kilcher will soon be back in the fifth season of this hit Paramount drama in 2022.

Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher

Q'orianka Waira Qoiana Kilcher, popularly known as Q'orianka Kilcher is an American actress, singer, and activist. The best-known roles by Kilcher include Pocahontas in Terrence Malick's The New World and Kaʻiulani in Princess Kaiulani. Kilcher's television credits include Neverland, The Killing, Sons of Anarchy, Longmire, and The Alienist.

She was last seen in 2020, on the Paramount television series called Yellowstone.

Beyond acting, Q'orianka Kilcher is committed to human rights and environmentalism as an activist. In fact, she has been a recurring speaker at various youth events at colleges and universities. She is also a talented singer, dancer, as well as a lyricist.

Q'orianka Kilcher - Insurance fraud case

Kilcher was in the headlines for an insurance fraud case hearing which is scheduled on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The case was regarding a major California controversy that involved workers' compensation insurance fraud. The actress was also charged with two felonies that included breaking state laws by receiving disability benefits while working for Yellowstone.

Q'orianka Kilcher - Felonies

While working for Yellowstone season 3, Q'orianka Kilcher was charged with two felonies for workers' compensation insurance fraud that totaled approximately $100,000. The actress was eligible for disability benefits while filming for Dora and the Lost City of Gold where she actually sustained an injury. The final charges and Kilcher’s fate for these charges felonies will soon be decided at the final hearing on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

One of Kilcher's friends shared,

"She was shocked, to say the least, about the charges and is looking forward to getting the truth out there...As a result of a car accident she was involved in on the set of Dora, she is now 10 percent disabled for the rest of her life. The onset injury was a long road to recovery, going through intense physical and mental suffering."

Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone

This American neo-Western drama TV series called Yellowstone is a famous Paramount show that was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The TV show premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network with a hit star cast including Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Q'orianka Kilcher. The show is about conflicts around the shared borders of a large cattle ranch. The upcoming season 5 of Yellowstone is all set to premiere on November 13, 2022.

Yellowstone season 5 - Where to watch?

The upcoming season 5 of Yellowstone is all set to premiere on Sunday, November 13 on Paramount Network. The latest episodes of Yellowstone season 5 will be exclusively available on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone - Where to watch previous seasons?

All the previous seasons of Yellowstone will be available to stream on Peacock TV.

The viewers of the show truly loved the role of Angela played by Q'orianka Kilcher and were actually left confused about her absence in season four. One Reddit user posted, "What happened to Angela Blue Thunder? It seemed like she was going to become a bigger character. But we didn't even see her in season four at all." The return of Angela will definitely be good news for this Kevin Costner starrer Yellowstone. Until the official release of Yellowstone on Paramount Network, you can stream the previous seasons on Peacock TV to catch up.

