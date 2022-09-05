Yellowstone Season 5: Will someone die in the upcoming season?

With the teaser and the declarations in the first trailer of the new season, fans have speculated that there is a chance of a death of a prominent character in the upcoming season.

Taylor Sheridan shared,

In a recent interview with the cast and creator of the show, Taylor Sheridan shared

“If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.”

The statement by the co-creator of the show is an unmistakable indication that the show is likely to witness a major death in the upcoming season. Season 3 of Yellowstone ended with a similar cliffhanger but to the audience’s relief season 4 revealed all the major characters miraculously survived. The second time around, the audience might have to make do with the loss of one of the main characters. A show like Yellowstone with massive bloodshed must eventually catch up to the death of at least one of its main characters.

Kelly Reilly, who plays the role of Beth shared, “The problem is how do we top it every year, right? The fierceness is legitimately ramping up.” Meanwhile, Kevin Costner who plays the momentous role of Dutton patriarch John shared, “You gotta kinda keep your foot on the gas. If it doesn’t surprise you then it’s very unlikely that it will surprise an audience.” Costner added “Probably the show would end. My dysfunctional family really disturbs me.”

In the Season 4 finale, the audience witnessed Beth snap a photo of Jamie while disposing of Garret’s body who is his biological father. Clearly, with a season finale this dramatic, the audience expects big revelations or more deaths and threats. Get ready for the new season of Kevin Costner starrer Paramount show Yellowstone on November 13, 2022.

Also read: Yellowstone actress Q'orianka Kilcher returns as Angela for Season 5

7 must-watch Kevin Costner movies of all time