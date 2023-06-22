Yellowstone boss expresses disappointment over Kevin Costner’s exit: It truncates the closure of his character

Yellowstone, the famous drama series is coming to its end, leaving its fans across the globe disappointed. The reports on the show's ending started doing rounds after it was confirmed that the leading man, Kevin Costner has quit Yellowstone. Now, the makers have confirmed that the makers are wrapping up the drama series with its fifth season. However, the Yellowstone team has also confirmed that the show is getting a sequel, very soon.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan about Kevin Costner's exit

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone recently spoke about the show's abrupt ending and Kevin Costner's shocking exit, in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The show's boss admitted that he is highly disappointed with the leading man's decision to quit, as it cut short the character's organic arc and closure. "I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it," stated Sheridan.

"My last conversation with Kevin Costner was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule towards his preferred exit date,’ which we did'," revealed the Yellowstone boss.

Taylor Sheridan praises Kevin Costner about rumours on creative differences

As reported earlier, it was speculated that Kevin Costner decided to quit Yellowstone as he was having major creative differences creator Kevin Costner. The reports on the Costner and Sheridan’s fallout started doing rounds in January after the show took a break. However, in his recent interview, the Yellowstone creator praised the actor for his portrayal of the character John Dutton.

"His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful … and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting," stated Taylor Sheridan. "He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it. His movie seems to be a great priority, and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope the movie is worth it — and it’s good," he concluded.

