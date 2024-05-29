Yellowstone Co-Stars Ryan Bingham And Hassie Harrison Tie The Knot; Here’s All We Know

The Yellowstone actors, Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are now husband and wife. The duo acts as characters in the drama series on Paramount Network. They chose a family Western-themed ceremony at Harrison’s home in Dallas.

A day to remember

Rather than a sequence of formalities, Harrison emphasized their craving for something substantial. “From the start, Ryan and I just really wanted to create a day that wasn't just a series of events—but a heartfelt experience that centered around emotions, comfort, intimacy, and genuine moments with the people we love the most,” she told Vogue. Every detail was personalized and dreamlike, making it so special for them.

They went for a Western but sophisticated theme. For the attire, Harrison envisaged elements like distressed leather accents, soft blush hues, and delicate laces. Nathan Johnson of Gro Floral and Event Design executed her thoughts intuitively by bringing together parts that elevated the aesthetic of their wedding.

Harrison wore two dresses based on the dress code cowboy black tie. She walked down the aisle wearing Galia Lahav’s corseted beaded gown, which she later changed into Netta BenShabu’s short dress accompanied by long lace gloves for the reception. Bingham rounded off his look with a Kiton-tailored tuxedo, Republic boots, custom boot makers from Texas, and an American Hat Co hat. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The wedding weekend

The pre-wedding activities commenced with a cowboy cocktail welcome night held at Crescent Club located in Dallas. This featured old-time Western bar set-ups, mariachi band performances, plus DJ sets playing Texas wildflowers tunes.

Advertisement

The ceremony itself took place at Gruene Hall, which is reportedly one of Texas’ oldest dance halls; this was the inspiration behind its design, for instance, community tables, which were adorned by living green walls inscribed with the words live.

It was also an occasion to sample some local favorites, including cornbread caviar, smoked ribs, and grilled maize.

From on-screen partners to real-life romance

Bingham fell in love with Harrison when they were shooting Yellowstone. Bingham’s character is Walker, a former inmate who later became a ranch hand, while Harrison played Laramie, a barrel racer from season 3.

They were introduced by the actress’ mother. This was during a break in production when Harrison’s mum met Bingham at one of Dallas’ charity events, and then she suggested he get in touch with her daughter. Their love story began here.

A new chapter

They announced their union in the spring of 2023 before buying a house together two months later. This house is located in Topanga Canyon and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms; it signifies the beginning of their journey together.

Bingham and Harrison’s wedding celebrated both the love between them and shared interests that combine Western elegance and heartfelt moments. They have spent their lives going from playmates to life partners amidst the evidence of fate and beauty found in existence; this is sometimes how it happens when you least expect it and sometimes how it goes beautifully as well.

ALSO READ: Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter Docuseries Gets India Streaming Date; Details Inside