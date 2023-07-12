Yellowstone: Kevin Costner to pay THIS whooping amount to estranged wife for child support

In a recent development on the divorce proceedings between actor Kevin Costner and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, a judge has ruled that Costner must pay $129,755 per month in child support to support their three children together. The ruling comes after Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 a month in child support, separate from the spousal support agreed upon in their pre-marital agreement. Costner, however, argued that he couldn't afford the requested amount due to his changing job situation.

Higher child support and additional fees for Kevin Costner

According to court documents, Judge Thomas Anderle ordered Costner to pay more than double his proposed amount of child support. In addition to the monthly child support, Costner is required to pay $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. The former couple will each be responsible for 50% of their children's healthcare expenses, sports, and extracurricular activities.

Disagreements and claims between Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner

Costner disagreed with Baumgartner's requested amount, accusing her of using the money for personal expenses unrelated to their children, such as cosmetic procedures and boutique shopping. He argued that a "reasonable" amount of child support would be $51,940, which was the amount he was currently paying. The divorce proceedings have been marked by disagreements over the terms of their prenuptial agreement, including the issue of Baumgartner vacating their shared home.

Kevin Costner's departure from Yellowstone

Kevin Costner's departure from the hit TV show Yellowstone is due to a combination of factors. Firstly, Costner is currently involved in a passion project called Horizon: An American Saga, where he serves as the director, co-writer, and star, requiring a demanding 220-day schedule. Rumors suggest that Costner requested to work less and accelerate the filming of Yellowstone. However, his decision to leave was also influenced by his dissatisfaction with the direction of his character. Costner expressed his concerns as early as season two, feeling that his character, John Dutton, was deviating from the commitment to family and a traditional way of life that he had envisioned. Although the scripts for the show's conclusion have not been completed, it remains uncertain whether Costner will be available to film the final scenes. Despite his departure, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has stated that the planned ending will not be altered based on Costner's availability. The show is set to begin filming in August, but Costner's ongoing divorce proceedings and other commitments may limit his availability.

