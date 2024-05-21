Yellowstone Officially Starts Production For Its Finale Episodes; Here's What You Need To Know

Yellowstone has something exciting in store for its fans. The hit series has officially begun filming its finale episodes.

The show led by Kevin Costner has had a successful run of 5 Seasons. Fans of the show have also waited long to see if the star returns in the role of John Dutton or not. Here’s what we know about the finale episodes and the airing schedule for the same.

Yellowstone finale episodes are in the works

Yellowstone finale episodes are in the works. The cast and crew of the hit show have started filming for them after much anticipation. Paramount announced this exciting news on May 20 while declaring that the show has begun production. Yellowstone is currently being shot in Montana according to Paramount’s announcement.

The second half of the show is set to release in November 2024. The show was initially supposed to release in November 2023 but the release date had to be pushed back. The ongoing writer’s strike at the time was the reason behind the production delay.

The plot of the upcoming Yellowstone finale episodes has been revealed. According to the release the fans will see the characters "amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect. The ranch that the Dutton family owns also "is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park."

Will Kevin Costner be in the Yellowstone finale episodes?

Kevin Costner’s role in the show’s upcoming episodes has not been revealed yet. Reports of tension between Costner and the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan had made headlines last year. The reports dictated how the two had been having conflicts over creative differences. We do not know for certain if the star will be seen onscreen in the episodes.

Deadline revealed last month that Costner has not been involved in the production process of the show. The actor has not even had a chance to read the script for the upcoming episodes yet. The actor also told the outlet that he was "open" to playing John Dutton on screen again.

Kevin opened up about how he had made Yellowstone the “first priority” and “to insinuate anything else would be wrong."

The star was last seen in the series in an episode that aired in January 2023. Whether Kevin Costner appears in the finale episodes of Yellowstone or not, stands to be seen.

