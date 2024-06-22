Yellowstone Season 5 Finale Announces Release Window For The Second Half Amid Kevin Costner's Departure

We finally have a date for Yellowstone's return. The second half of the fifth and final season of the Taylor Sheridan series will premiere on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

Internationally, it will be available on Paramount+ in Canada on November 10, in the U.K. on November 11, and in Latin America, Brazil, and France later in November.

Yellowstone announces premiere date for second half amid Kevin Costner's departure

The first half of Yellowstone season five aired nearly 18 months ago, with little indication of when the concluding episodes would follow. Paramount has now announced that Yellowstone season 5 part two will premiere in November this year.

Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, has been vocal about his time on the series while promoting his new project, Horizon: An American Saga.

Next week, Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga hits cinemas worldwide, marking the first of four planned western movies in his new series. Originally, Costner planned to balance these films with his commitments to the popular TV show Yellowstone. However, it has become increasingly clear that this might not be possible.

He expressed disappointment that no one defended his contributions to the show amid rumors about his exit. Costner mentioned in an interview with People that Yellowstone was initially pitched to him as a one-season series and a long movie, but he agreed to do it for three seasons and ended up doing it for five.

Advertisement

Costner felt the extended hiatus was unproductive for him. He said “There was a moment where that show for me stopped for 14 months… That’s the fact. I could have done a lot of things in that time, but I wasn’t aware that that [hold-up] was going to happen.”

Kevin Costner announces departure from The Yellowstone franchise

Regarding a possible return, Costner stated “I’ve always felt that…It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family. And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done … In the very end, I couldn’t do any more for it than I had already done.”

Separately, Kevin Costner has confirmed he won’t be returning for it. On social media, he announced, “I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that’s required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future.”

Advertisement

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The ranch faces constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park, amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, and ongoing battles.

The executive producers include Sheridan, Costner, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, and Keith Cox. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Luke Newton Dramatically Recites Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso On Jimmy Fallon's Show : WATCH