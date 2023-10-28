Yellowstone Season 5 first-half Recap: A quick refresher

Yellowstone Season 5 is a hugely popular TV show set on a Montana ranch, starring big names like Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes. The show revolves around the Dutton family's continuous battle to protect their land. Since its 2018 release, it has grown in popularity, with five seasons under its belt and the latest half-season premiering in November 2022. The mid-season finale of Season 5 aired on New Year's Day 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting for the final episodes this summer. But if you need a refresher before that, we've got you covered with a recap of the first eight episodes.

Episode 1: One Hundred Years Is Nothing

John Dutton becomes Montana's governor, though he's not thrilled about it. Beth Dutton is overjoyed. The episode also features flashbacks of young Rip and Beth's complicated relationship. Meanwhile, Kacee attempts to stop horse thieves at the border. The family attends the Governor's Ball. Tragedy strikes when Monica gets into an accident on her way to the hospital and names her baby John.

Episode 2: The Sting of Wisdom

Monica mourns her baby's loss, and Tate worries about her. Rip and Carter face difficulties with a horse, leading to a fatal injury. John makes Beth his Chief of Staff. He announces strategies against Market Equities but faces resistance from Sarah, who works for the company. John employs questionable tactics to counter Market Equities.

Episode 3: Tall Drink of Water

Beth takes on Market Equities with force. John confronts wolf-related cattle problems and tasks Rip to deal with the issue. Jamie meets with Sarah and eventually sleeps with her. Beth sells her stake in Schwartz & Meyer for Montana land, and a confrontation leads to her arrest.

Episode 4: Horses in Heaven

Beth and Jamie's relationship reaches a breaking point. Jamie is revealed to have a son, causing a significant rift. A horse is put down, and the family buries Monica's son. Beth discovers Jamie's affair and begins to gather evidence.

Episode 5: Watch 'Em Ride Away

The Duttons prepare for the annual cattle branding event. John doesn't let his role as governor disrupt the tradition, and Beth investigates Summer. The family dinner ends in a fight between Beth and Summer. Beth goes undercover to assess the land while the cowboys are away.

Episode 6: Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You

Yellowstone's riding day ends with joy, but military forces visit Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Beth discovers Jamie has a son, leading to an intense confrontation. John's friend Emmett dies after a night of revelry. John meets with the President during his visit.

Episode 7: The Dream Is Not Me

Sarah proposes changes for the ranch with Jamie's approval. Monica and Beth bond over the shared loss. Cattle are affected by a disease, and Yellowstone explores the possibility of selling its beef. Jamie prepares to call for John's impeachment.

Episode 8: A Knife and No Coin

Monica takes charge of the ranch while John, Rip, and Jamie pursue different paths. Jamie delivers a speech at the Montana State Assembly, calling for John's investigation. Beth confronts Jamie and threatens him with incriminating evidence. Jamie contemplates extreme actions against Beth. Monica embarks on a hopeful path of recovery with Kacee.

The first half of Yellowstone Season 5 is packed with political battles, personal conflicts, and family drama. As the mid-season finale concluded, fans are left eagerly anticipating the rest of the season, a date for the second half has not been announced yet.

