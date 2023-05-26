Yellowstone Season 5: Future projects of neo-western drama cast members post series finale revealed

American neo-Western drama television series Yellowstone has been a fan favorite ever since its premiere in June 2018. With the news of part two of season five being the finale of the series, the cast of the show has started focusing on other projects. Continue reading to know what plans the Yellowstone stars have for their future with the series coming to an end.

What other projects are cast members of Yellowstone working on?

Yellowstone boasts of a stellar cast with actors like Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, and Wes Bentley portraying characters in the Paramount+ series. After rumours of differences between leading star Costner and creator Taylor Sheridan, Deadline reported that volume two of season five will be the end of the popular series. With Yellowstone wrapping up, here are the other projects the cast of the show has lined up.

Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton III in the series, is directing and starring in Horizon, his next Western movie. Posting an update about it, he wrote, "We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves. Can't wait to share it with all of you." Apart from Costner, it stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Thomas Haden Church, and Luke Wilson.

Kelly Reilly, who plays Costner's daughter, Beth Dutton, is currently filming Little Wing, a coming-of-age-film. She shared pictures with her co-star actor Brian Cox on Instagram and captioned it, "Working with this legend is no fun at all... @coxusa [movie clapboard emoji] #littlewing." Taylor Sheridon, creator of Yellowstone who also played Travis Wheatley on the show, is working on an untitled sequel and spinoff of the series.

Kelsey Asbille, who plays Monica Long-Dutton, is set to star in the upcoming horror thriller film Don't Move opposite Finn Wittrock. Filming of the project begins in Europe in June. Cole Hauser portrays Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone and has been roped in as the narrator by beer brand Coors. "Cool to be the voice of the @CoorsBanquet 150th Anniversary campaign. Raise a Banquet to celebrate this incredible legacy. Cheers [beer glasses emoji] #ad."

Brecken Merrill has played Tate Dutton for all five seasons of the series and will now star in the upcoming film We All Got Up to Dance. The project marks his first official movie role. He will reportedly portray the role of Emmett LeClair. Lastly, Gil Birmingham, who plays Chief Thomas Rainwater, is currently working on the neo-western crime film Wind River: The Next Chapter which is a sequel to the 2017 film Wind Rising. He will reprise his role as Martin Hanson in the upcoming sequel. Part 2 of Yellowstone 5 will air in November 2023.

