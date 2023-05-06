Yellowstone Season 5: Is Kevin Costner not returning in the series? Here's what we know

If rumours are to be believed Kevin Costner won’t be coming back to ‘Yellowstone’. Yes, you read that right! Kevin Costner has allegedly decided to leave the series after season 5. As per reports, there is still no word on when the cast and crew will wrap up filming the remaining episodes of Season 5 and move back to Montana, where the show is filmed. This has led to frustration among the actors on the show.

The news of Costner's departure comes after rumours of a conflict between the actor and 52-year-old co-creator of the series, Taylor Sheridan surfaced. When it came to the first episode of the current fifth season of the series, Costner gave himself 65 days to shoot it, but the episode was only planned to shoot for 50 days, as per reports. Costner apparently only planned to spend one week filming the second half of the season, which raised problems among the cast and crew. Yellowstone also features Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham.

According to Paramount’s spokesperson who denied the rumours, said, “We have no news to report. We hope that Kevin Costner will continue to play a significant role in "Yellowstone" for a very long time.”

So far, a number of ‘Yellowstone’ spin offs have been released till date, including ‘1883’, featuring Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Tim McGraw; ‘1923’ which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren; the impending ‘6666’, as well as a different untitled spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey.

To date, Costner has received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the strong-willed patriarch John Dutton on the show.

Meanwhile, the news about Costner’s exit from the show comes after his wife of 18 years, designer Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce. His exit news came just one day later his wife filed for divorce. The Yellowstone actor’s spokesperson also reacted to the news of his divorce and confirmed it.

About Kevin Costner

The American actor and director, Kevin Costner gained limelight for his incredible roles in No Way Out and The Untouchables. He then appeared in Field of Dreams, Bull Durham, The Bodyguard, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Wyatt Earp. Moreover, he has also worked in films like The Postman, For Love of the Game, Thirteen Days, Open Range, DragonFly, Mr. Brooks, Criminal, 3000 miles to Graceland, 3 Days to kill, and more. Throughout his career, he has bagged several accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, two Academy Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards.

