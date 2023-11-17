Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, cast, and more details

Yellowstone is soon to be back on screens with the second part of its fifth and final season airing soon. After the release of the first season back in 2018, the show was quick to earn stellar reviews. The Paramount Network has worked with Yellowstone on multiple spin-offs that included 1883, and 1923 as well as Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The series centers around the lives of the Dutton family which own the largest ranch in Montana, known as the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. The storyline of the show follows the family headed by John Dutton III through their daily lives. It also gives us a glimpse of how they navigate situations such as sneaky family members, neighbor conflicts and issues with the government. The final season was divided into two parts with the first half airing in January 2023. The delay in releasing the second part of the fifth season amounts to the controversies that surround the lead actor Kevin Costner as well as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

When will the latest episodes of Yellowstone release?

While the first part of the fifth season was released earlier in January, it was announced that the second part will be released in November 2023. This announcement was followed by another where it was revealed that there would be two more Yellowstone spin-offs with the titles: 1944 and 2024. The second part was initially supposed to be released in the summer of 2023, but fans do not have to wait any longer.

Will Kevin Costner return in the final season?

While it is true that Costner has been knee-deep in controversies, he will however be returning for the latest season. Commenting on his return to the series, the creator of the show Taylor Sheridan said, “My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered. His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin Costner that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone… I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”

Why was the last season of Yellowstone split into two parts?

It has been noted that the season was divided into two, so that each half could introduce the new show. It was divided into Tulsa King that was released in January and The Wrap.

What is the last part of Yellowstone about?

The first part of the season started out with a conflict between John Dutton and Jamie. The second part is expected to finish out the storyline. Fans are also expecting to see more scenes from the 6666 ranch.

