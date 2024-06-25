Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know

The release date for the second half of Yellowstone Yellowstone's fifth and final season has finally been revealed by Paramount Network, following strikes, production delays, and a media frenzy around its primary star. Continue reading to find out all there is to know about Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

When is the Yellowstone season 5, part 2, release date?

The Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere will be released on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c, Paramount Network announced on June 20. The first part of the fifth season of Yellowstone aired in November 2022.

Number of episodes

The second part of Yellowstone Season 5 will have six episodes. Creator Taylor Sheridan previously told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2023 that he felt that if he needed them, Paramount could give him 10 episodes. “If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” Sheridan said. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

Who is in the Yellowstone season 5, part 2, cast?

With the possible exception of Kevin Costner, whose involvement is not certain, the majority of the Yellowstone Season 5 ensemble will probably be back for the finale.

The core cast expected to appear in Yellowstone season 5 part 2 includes:

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Bethany “Beth” Dutton

Wes Bentley as James Michael “Jamie” Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Jen Landon as Teeter

Finn Little as Carter

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Plot of Yellowstone season 5 part 2

The Dutton family's story continues to etch its way through Montana's stunning scenery, following four seasons of deceit, mayhem, conspiracy, and bloody skirmishes with both familiar and unfamiliar foes. The ranch and its owners stick to its customs despite the addition of new personalities and events.

Yellowstone Season 5 begins where Season 4 left off. This season, as John Dutton assumes the role of the new governor, the Dutton family travels to uncharted terrain. This new role does not, however, mean that their problems will disappear. In fact, it seems like even more chaos is about to break out at the ranch. The Duttons are experiencing internal conflict, with Beth and Jamie looking like they're about to blow each other up. John has to deal with the danger.

Kevin Costner confirmed he will not return to Yellowstone

In a recent announcement that put an end to all speculation, Kevin Costner confirmed via social media that he will not be returning to the popular series Yellowstone. This revelation came shortly after the Paramount Network disclosed the return date for the final episodes of the show.

Costner shared the news through a video post on Instagram, beginning with, "An update for you guys. I’ll see you at the movies.”

He elaborated, saying that he wanted to reach out and let the fans know that after thinking much about his future at Yellowstone, the series that he loves, he decided that he would not be able to continue Season 5B or into the future. "I’ll see you at the movies,” he added.

In a May interview with GQ, Costner explained that his departure from Yellowstone was due to production delays, which conflicted with his schedule and obligations related to his Horizon Western films.

