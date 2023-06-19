Yellowstone spinoff 1883: Release date, streaming details, time and more

1883 Season 1, a prequel to the popular series Yellowstone, took viewers on a gripping journey through the late 19th century, chronicling the Dutton family's quest to create their Montana homestead. With its debut episode airing on December 19, 2021, the show became a massive success for Paramount+. Starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Isabel May, and Faith Hill as key members of the Dutton family, the first season consisted of ten episodes, concluding on February 27, 2022.

Taylor Sheridan's plans for more episodes of 1883

Despite the initial disappointment of 1883 being planned as a single-season series, show creator Taylor Sheridan responded to the fans' desire for more. While Season 2 is not on the horizon, Sheridan has announced the production of additional episodes that will act as a continuation of the story.

The future of 1883 and 1923

Reports suggest that Paramount+ confirmed the release of several "bonus episodes" for 1883 in the middle of 2023. However, a full 10-episode second season is not guaranteed. Instead, the storyline will transition to another series called 1923, which will pick up where the first season of 1883 left off. The exact details of this transition and the future of the series remain unconfirmed.

The exciting prospect of 1923

While the news of a different series is intriguing, fans are eager for the continuation of 1883 itself. Nonetheless, 1923 promises to explore the lives of a new generation of Duttons, navigating the eras of Western expansion, prohibition, and the Great Depression. The resilience of the Dutton family in the face of societal challenges during the 1930s sets the stage for a compelling narrative.

Episode air dates for 1883

For fans eagerly awaiting the next installment of 1883, here are the confirmed air dates for each episode, which will air on Paramount Network

Episode 1, "1883": Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 2, "Behind Us, A Cliff": Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 9 p.m. Eastern

Episode 3, "River": Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 4, "The Crossing": Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 5, "The Fangs of Freedom": Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 6, "Boring the Devil": Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 7, "Lightning Yellow Hair": Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 8, "The Weep of Surrender": Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 9, "Racing Clouds": Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

Episode 10, "This Is Not Your Heaven": Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 8 p.m. Eastern

With the release of each episode, viewers will be treated to further insight into the lives and struggles of the Duttons as they carve out their destiny in the evolving landscapes of the West. As 1883 continues to captivate audiences with its historical drama and compelling characters, fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the next chapter of the Yellowstone universe. Be sure to tune in to Paramount Network to catch every thrilling episode of 1883 as the Duttons' story unfolds.

