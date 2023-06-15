Yellowstone star Kevin Costner divorce is getting messy, claims estranged wife refuses to move out; DEETS here

On May 1, 2023, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed for the divorce. At that time, it was reported that Costner was completely blinded by this action as they had a happy home life. The actor was also upset as he cannot see his children full-time after the divorce. The duo shares three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Now it seems that divorce proceedings between Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner are beginning to get messy. Here is everything to know about the same.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner divorce proceedings

In the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Kevin Costner claims that his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is refusing to vacate his home in California. Costner and Baumgartner have been married for 18 years and have pre-nuptial agreement which states that she would vacate every home he owned within thirty days in event of divorce. The actor says that the property in which they have been living with their children was obtained by him sixteen years before their marriage.

The court documents obtained by Fox News Digital also state that Baumgartner has been seeking various financial demands in exchange for vacating his property. The court document read, “Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional. Indeed, independent of the PMA (pre-marital agreement) she has no right to occupy Kevin’s separate property residence.”

The court documents also say that Kevin Costner has already held his side of pre-marital agreement. The actor has reportedly given $1 million to his estranged wife and had also given her $200,000 at the starting of their marriage, which were the terms written in pre-marital agreement. Additionally, Costner has also offered her money for moving expenses, to find new homes, and her attorney fees. The document read, “Kevin has acted in good faith and had done everything in his power to make the transition as seamless as possible.”

On the professional front, Kevin Costner currently seems to be working on his passion project ‘Horizon’.

