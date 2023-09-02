Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s child support payments reduced from USD 161,592 to USD 63,209 monthly after legal battle

Kevin Costner, known for his role in Yellowstone, has received a court order to pay child support to his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, in the amount of $63,209 per month. This decision was made by a Los Angeles judge overseeing the case, marking the conclusion of a protracted and heated legal battle between the former couple.

Kevin Costner's assertion of financial transparency

During the court proceedings, Kevin Costner emphasized his commitment to providing for his children and passing his properties down to them. He asserted, "I don't hide money from my wife," as he presented his case for the proposed child support amount.

Christine Baumgartner's request and arguments

Initially, Christine Baumgartner had sought monthly payments of $129,755 to maintain their children's lifestyle. However, in light of a forensic accountant's assessment, she reduced her request to $161,592. Baumgartner argued that the children were accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle and emphasized that her motives extended beyond material wealth. She contended that the court should ensure the children are supported at a level commensurate with Costner's considerable wealth, citing their involvement in various sports and the family's multiple residences. Describing her home she said “We create whatever we can dream up in here,” insisting that the court order “must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves [my] standard of living.”

The legal battle over child support follows Christine Baumgartner's divorce filing in May, culminating in a court order that significantly lowers the monthly payments Kevin Costner is required to make. Despite their prenuptial agreement outlining spousal support and post-split arrangements, ongoing disputes have added complexity to the separation. Costner's assertion of financial transparency and Baumgartner's arguments for a lifestyle commensurate with his wealth have shaped the outcome of this contentious legal process.

