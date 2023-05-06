Yellowstone to end in November with season 5 amid Kevin Costner drama; Sequel series on the cards

Yellowstone, the highly famous American TV series which carved a niche across the world with its unique making and storytelling, is coming to an end. As per the latest reports, the Paramount show is set to end with its Season 5, which is slated to get premiered in November, this year. The unexpected announcement has come out amidst the drama created by actor Kevin Costner's exit from the show. However, it has been confirmed that Yellowstone is getting a sequel soon.

Kevin Costner's exit and how it affected Yellowstone

Recently, it was speculated that Kevin Costner, who plays a key role in Yellowstone, is set to leave the series. As per the reports, the actor is keen to focus on his upcoming two-part epic feature film, Horizon. It is impossible for him to be available for Yellowstone while shooting for his Western feature film, and this has led the actor to quit the show.

But, earlier, it was speculated that Kevin Costner decided to not return as patriarch John Dutton in the show, after his alleged fallout with the creator, Taylor Sheridan. The reports on the duo's creative differences started doing rounds in January, after the show took a break. However, both Kevin Costner and Paramount are yet to announce his exit from the celebrated show officially.

Yellowstone to get a sequel

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Yellowstone is set to get a sequel series, very soon. The untitled series is already in the making and is expected to have its premiere in Paramount, in December, this year. Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to star in a sequel show, that is expected to feature some of the most loved characters from Yellowstone.

Chris McCarthy, the President and CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, confirmed the reports with an official statement recently. "Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King. I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life," said McCarthy in his statement.

