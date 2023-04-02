Yellowstone: What did Kevin Costner reveal about his exit from the show? Check details

Airing things out Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone broke their silence over the actor's intentions to depart the series.

On Saturday, April 1, at a PaleyFest event for the Paramount Network series, At the panel, which included a special screening, cast members Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, and Jacki Weaver participated in a Q&A session.



When Deadline revealed that Paramount Network was considering a shakeup in February, rumours concerning Costner's future on Yellowstone first started to circulate. Due to claimed scheduling conflicts with Costner (68), the western drama will now be a spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey.

Nevertheless, the network disputed the claim and made no mention of any planned projects with the 53-year-old McConaughey.



"There is nothing new to report. We expect that Kevin Costner will continue to play a significant role in Yellowstone for a very long time to come, a representative for the show told Deadline at the time. We are constantly working on franchise expansions of this fantastic world Taylor Sheridan has created because of his brilliant imagination. We would want to collaborate with the incredible talent that is Matthew McConaughey.

In the same month, Puck released an exposé in which it was claimed that Sheridan, 52, and the director of Dances With Wolves were to blame for the postponed filming of season 5.



That his client was associated with production-related problems. The lawyer informed Puck, "The claim that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season five of Yellowstone is an absolute lie." It's absurd, and anyone who says otherwise should not be taken seriously at all. Kevin is extremely passionate about the programme and has always gone above and beyond to ensure its success, as anyone who knows him well would attest.

In reaction to the reports, Paramount Network released a statement that read:

"As we have stated, Kevin has been a significant component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues moving forward."



