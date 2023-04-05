Yellowstone: Will there be Season 6 amidst the Kevin Costner drama? Here's everything we know

Fans of American neo-western drama television series Yellowstone are in a fix as there is no certainty about the status and future of their favourite show. The Paramount Network series has been involved in a lot of drama recently which has left the viewers confused about what to expect from the production. Are you wondering about a potential season 6 of Yellowstone and what the fuss is all about? Continue reading to find out what the details are.

When will the second half of Yellowstone 5 release?

The popular series is in the midst of season five and was supposed to return in the summer for the second half of the season but there has been no news about filming or a potential start date. The first half of season five premiered in November 2022 and aired its midseason finale on January 1, 2023. Now with no update about the fate of the season, fans should not hold onto the expected summer 2023 premiere of the second half.

Will there be a Yellowstone 6?

With the fate of the second half of season five hanging, there is no news about the renewal of the series for a sixth season. Paramount Network has not renewed Yellowstone as of April 2023 despite its popularity and that might have more to do with the Kevin Costner drama than anything else. The series, which has been nominated for multiple awards, has seen an increase in its viewership through the multiple seasons.

What is the Kevin Costner drama?

In February 2023, Deadline reported that Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount Network were planning to end the series with the fifth season because of disagreements with actor Kevin Costner over the shooting schedule. The 68-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of John Dutton in the series, had reportedly limited himself to 65 days of shooting but wanted to shorten it to 50 days for the first half and a week for the second half of the season.

As per reports, these demands were causing "morale problems" for the others on the show, thus Paramount Network declined his proposal. "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson told the portal. Weeks later, Costner's lawyer, Marty Singer, told Puck News, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie."

"It's ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success," he added. Paramount president and CEO Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter that the series "wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin" and he hopes "that stays for a long time to come."

Matthew McConaughey spin-off

Regardless of the future of the original series, a Yellowstone spinoff featuring Matthew McConaughey is in the works. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner,” the Paramount Network spokesperson told Deadline. McCarthy confirmed that the spin-off will be "moving forward regardless of whether Costner returns to the original."