‘Yep, you suck' Arnold Schwarznegger expressed challenges with aging, reflecting on his past bodybuilder physique

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic bodybuilder and actor, recently opened up about the challenges he faces as he gets older, particularly how his self-esteem has been affected by the changes in his body.

Arnold Schwarznegger expressed struggles on aging

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Schwarzenegger candidly discussed his struggle to come to terms with his evolving physique after being known for his incredible shape in his youth. The seven-time Mr. Olympia winner humorously admitted,“I kind of smile because every day I do look in a mirror and I say, ‘Yep, you suck.’” He described, “I look at this body … look at those pectoral muscles that used to be firm and perky and really powerful with a striation in there. Now they’re just hanging there. I mean, what the hell is going on here?”

Schwarzenegger acknowledged that many people face the challenges of aging, but he emphasized that they might not understand what it's like to go from being a Superman to an average person. He reflected on the stark contrast of being celebrated for his supreme physique and then witnessing it change over the years.The Terminator star admitted that, “It’s one thing to see yourself get older and more and more out of shape but most of the people have never been in shape. So what does it mean getting out of shape?” However, he remains unsatisfied, explaining, "I never, ever thought about that when I was 30 years old or 40 years old that this [was] going to happen, it just sucks.”

Arnold shared changes in his daily routine

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared that his perspective on his body shifted significantly after undergoing open-heart surgery at the age of 50. For the first time, he felt vulnerable and received advice from doctors to avoid heavy lifting. This marked a turning point in his fitness journey. To adapt to these changes, Schwarzenegger modified his workout routine and adopted a different eating pattern. He now has breakfast and dinner, skipping lunch because he believes his body doesn't process food as efficiently as before.

Despite these challenges, Schwarzenegger maintains a positive outlook. He understands that there are some things he can't control, and he accepts his age. At 76 years old, he continues to exude energy and enthusiasm, much like when he was 30. He sees life as a series of mountains to climb and remains driven to face new challenges and adventures.

