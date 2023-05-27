Yes or No? Austin Butler spotted at dinner with Kaia Gerber's parents, confuses fans amidst engagement rumours

American model Kaia Gerber and actor Austin Butler were spotted on a dinner double date with the former's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, amidst the recent engagement reports. Continue reading to know more details about the spotting while the Internet buzzes with a potential wedding between the 21-year-old actress and the Elvis star.

Austin Butler spotted at dinner with Kaia Gerber's parents

Gerber and Butler were clicked grabbing dinner at the Italian restaurant Roberta's in Culver City, California on Thursday, May 24. While the model donned back pants, a sweater, and a white top, the 31-year-old actor wore a white t-shirt, a blue jacket, brown pants, black shoes, and a baseball cap to top it all off. The couple was joined by Gerber's parents, model Cindy Crawford and businessman as well as former model Rande Gerber.

Both Crawford and her husband were dressed in blue jeans, black shirts, and black jackets. While the former chose to wear heels, the latter wore shoes. The four were spotted chatting around and Crawford was also seen holding a pizza box in her hands. Last month, popular gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi was told by a source that Butler had proposed to Gerber which led to a buzz of engagement rumours and stories across the Internet.

However, recent reports claim that the couple are not engaged. Gerber and Butler started dating towards the end of 2021 after the model broke up with Euphoria and The Kissing Booth actor Jacob Elordi in November of that year. Butler was last in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens and their breakup after nine long years of dating shocked netizens in January 2020. Gerber and Butler were spotted attending a yoga class in December 2021.

This was followed by them being clicked at the airport as they went on a holiday together. Gerber and Butler made their red carpet couple debut at the Met Gala in May 2022. This was followed by the model's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet for the premiere of Elvis. The couple usually prefers to keep their relationship off social media.

