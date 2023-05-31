YG and Saweetie confirms romance rumors with Mexican getaway pictures; DETAILS here

YG and Saweetie dating rumors have been swirling for a while. Now, it seems that the duo have officially confirmed their romance with the PDA-packed pictures from their Mexico getaway.

Saweetie and YG have been often spotted hanging out together and they have even teamed up together for Tyga’s hit in 2020 and Mozzy’s July 2022 track. So, it remains unclear when did Saweetie and YG actually started dating. Here is everything to know about the same.

Saweetie and YG vacation pictures

Saweetie and YG were recently spotted on vacation together in Cabo. The photos released by TMZ shows that the duo are getting close. In the getaway pictures from Mexico, Saweetie and YG can be seen hugging and kissing each other. Saweetie looked gorgeous in a pink bikini while YG was photographed shirtless with a cap.

Though fans are excited for Saweetie, they are worried about her debut album getting delayed yet again. In March Saweetie also addressed why her debut album is taking this much time. She said, “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out. It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that, and I take my art really serious.”

Saweetie and YG’s relationship

Saweetie was rumored to be dating YG after the two were allegedly spotted together at Coachella. Saweetie also attended YG’s birthday party which was held in March and later XXL reported that the rumored couple were spotted in the same restaurant in Los Angeles.

Saweetie earlier dated Quavo from 2018 to 2021 while YG was linked to Kehlani from September 2019 to February 2020.

