YNW Melly demands restricted release from the Florida jail after testing positive for Coronavirus

Jamell Maurice Demons, popularly known as YNW Melly, is awaiting trial in the Broward County Jail. The American rapper has been convicted for double murder charges. He is accused of murdering two of his friends, Anthony Williams and Chistopher Thomas Jr. in 2018 but the 20 years old rapper pleads not guilty. Meanwhile, YNM Melly has tested positive for Coronavirus and is demanding restricted release from the Florida jail for better treatment.

YNM Melly's team took to his Instagram account on Thursday and announced, "Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please." YNM Melly's coronavirus announcement and plea for restricted release come after activists continue to call for the release of nonviolent offenders amid the global pandemic.

The state of Florida has so far confirmed 9,000 coronavirus cases and 141 deaths. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office made an announcement on Thursday that two of its prisoners have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. "The housing units where he has been were placed in quarantine as a precaution," the BSO stated.