Yohan Death: Fans mourn the loss of TST member & K pop star; Say 'He's always here with us'

Fans of TST member and K pop star Yohan, who passed away at the age of 28, took to social media to mourn the tragic loss.

K-Pop star and member of TST Yohan has passed away at the age of 28, leaving his fans shattered. While the cause of death is still unknown, a Soompi report revealed that the wake is held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. Following which Yohan will be moved to his resting place on June 18. The musician will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Yongin. The heart breaking news took Yohan’s fans by surprise and they instantly flooded twitter to mourn the tragic loss and extend their condolences.

“Im gonna log off for today to calm myself down and in order to respect tst and yohan, my deepest condolences to yohan’s family, friends, and anyone affected by this. may he rest in peace. if anyone needs to talk i will be on the dms; take care,” a fan wrote. “Rest In Peace Yohan. You were an amazing idol who inspired many. You always wanted the Paradise to be heard, now we know why. You would always have a bright smile, and lighten up the room. We all miss you very much, fly high. My condolences go to his family, and TST,” another tweeted.

Remembering the artist, his fans shared music videos of his songs and urged others to support the K pop band. “Deepest condolences on the sudden passing of Yohan from Top Secret. Please send support to his members in TST and their fanDom, Hana. This is the song he once wished could become popular, so maybe we can try to make this happen,” a social media user tweeted.

BTS fans also took to twitter and extended their support for all the TST fans out there with sweet messages. “From being a BTS stan, i would like to say how sorry i am to hear about the passing of a fellow idol from TST, I wouldn’t know how to feel if one of my idols had passed away, my heart and thoughts are with you!” a tweet read. “Not bts related but i wanna say Rest in Paradise to TST’s Yohan, i am not a fan of him nor his group but i’m saying this as a sign of respect. my most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” another read.

Check out the reactions here:

tw // death, December 18 im gonna log off for today to calm myself down and in order to respect tst and yohan, my deepest condolences to yohan’s family, friends, and anyone affected by this. may he rest in peace. if anyone needs to talk i will be on the dms; take care <3 — eve (@H0PEGCF) June 17, 2020

To all the TST stans out there, I stand with you, because I know the pain of losing an idol, and it happens too much in our community. I wish there was more we could do to help, but what we can do is just spread awareness. Though Yohan left our family, he’s always here with us — sudha (@jinniesleepy) June 17, 2020

tw // death suicide my deepest condolences goes to Yohan's family, friends and fans. it destroys my heart to hear that we lost another precious soul. i did not know much about him or tst but hearing that he isn't with us anymore breaks me.

may his beautiful soul rest in peace — a (@btsevn) June 17, 2020

not bts related but i wanna say Rest in Paradise to TST’s Yohan, i am not a fan of him nor his group but i’m saying this as a sign of respect. my most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones — holly shet⁷ (@FROOT_KOOKSS) June 17, 2020

from being a BTS stan, i would like to say how sorry i am to hear about the passing of a fellow idol from TST, I wouldn’t know how to feel if one of my idols had passed away, my heart and thoughts are with you ! #RestInPeace #TST #Yohan — ori⁷ (@euphoriababie) June 17, 2020

Yohan you were such an angel and we will miss you a lot. You did well and we will continue to support your tst brothers, your family, and friends with love and only love. Please be happy up there angel. We will always love you — paula comeback season (@8makes1bong) June 17, 2020

We lost another angel..for those who don't know him, he is yohan from tst Fyi he literally died at such a young age which is 28..we don't yet how did he pass away Rest In Peace king we will miss you pic.twitter.com/WIyIqEBBkM — ddeedini ⁷ (@ggukxarmy) June 17, 2020

His last birthday.. I hope he enjoyed it very much. He also one of BTOB's fans.I know TST and really love them.They also just did a comeback.They debuted in 2017.I hope everyone who know him will be really strong

#ripyohan #TST #Yohan #요한#kimjunghwan #김정환 pic.twitter.com/vxmnJyJuZR — REDINAWZONE__ (@inawzone) June 17, 2020

ALSO READ: K Pop star and TST member Yohan passes away at 28; His last Instagram post will break your heart

Credits :SoompiTwitter

Share your comment ×