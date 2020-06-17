  1. Home
Yohan Death: Fans mourn the loss of TST member & K pop star; Say 'He's always here with us'

Fans of TST member and K pop star Yohan, who passed away at the age of 28, took to social media to mourn the tragic loss.
Yohan Death: Fans mourn the loss of TST member & K pop star; Say 'He's always here with us'
K-Pop star and member of TST Yohan has passed away at the age of 28, leaving his fans shattered. While the cause of death is still unknown, a Soompi report revealed that the wake is held at Severance Hospital in Sinchon. Following which Yohan will be moved to his resting place on June 18. The musician will be laid to rest at a cemetery in Yongin. The heart breaking news took Yohan’s fans by surprise and they instantly flooded twitter to mourn the tragic loss and extend their condolences.

“Im gonna log off for today to calm myself down and in order to respect tst and yohan, my deepest condolences to yohan’s family, friends, and anyone affected by this. may he rest in peace. if anyone needs to talk i will be on the dms; take care,” a fan wrote. “Rest In Peace Yohan. You were an amazing idol who inspired many. You always wanted the Paradise to be heard, now we know why. You would always have a bright smile, and lighten up the room. We all miss  you very much, fly high. My condolences go to his family, and TST,” another tweeted.

Remembering the artist, his fans shared music videos of his songs and urged others to support the K pop band. “Deepest condolences on the sudden passing of Yohan from Top Secret. Please send support to his members in TST and their fanDom, Hana. This is the song he once wished could become popular, so maybe we can try to make this happen,” a social media user tweeted.

BTS fans also took to twitter and extended their support for all the TST fans out there with sweet messages. “From being a BTS stan, i would like to say how sorry i am to hear about the passing of a fellow idol from TST, I wouldn’t know how to feel if one of my idols had passed away, my heart and thoughts are with you!” a tweet read. “Not bts related but i wanna say Rest in Paradise to TST’s Yohan, i am not a fan of him nor his group but i’m saying this as a sign of respect. my most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” another read. 

Check out the reactions here:

Credits :SoompiTwitter

