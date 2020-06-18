Yohan Passes Away: TST member revealed THIS quote left him reflecting about life & looking back at himself

Yohan Death News: TST member Yohan passed away this week. While fans mourn his death on social media, snippets of his last V Live are doing the rounds online.

It has been a heartbreaking week for K-Pop fans after they learned TST member Yohan passed away. The singer was 28 years old. The band's agency KJ Music Entertainment confirmed the news of his demise while requesting everyone to refrain from speculating about the cause of his death. Following his passing away, Yohan's last Instagram post went viral. The singer posted a bunch of photos and expressing his wish to travel. Now, snippets of his last V Live is making the rounds of the internet.

Yohan had hosted a V Live last month where he interacted with his fans about various topics. This included sharing life updates, taking up song requests and more. Yohan also revealed a line from a book he read that left him pondering. The singer revealed the line from the book titled Everyone Turns 30. He read the line, “Everyone on this stage called life is worthy to get a spotlight, whether as a lead or as an extra”.

"This quote touched me the most … To be honest, I have been thinking a lot on this recently and tried to look back on myself," he said, as reported by SCMP. Apart from his live, fans are also revisiting TST song Paradise. The heartbreaking song was released in 2018 and revolves around wishing happiness for those who have left for paradise.

Meanwhile, KJ Music Entertainment's statement read, "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting," the statement read.

