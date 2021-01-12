Yolanda Hadid ACCIDENTALLY shares 1st photo of Gigi and Zayn Malik's baby’s face; Deletes it quickly

Yolanda Hadid celebrated her birthday on Monday. The former model shared a picture featuring Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter and counted her blessings.

Gigi Hadid and her daughter joined Yolanda Hadid to celebrate the latter's 57th birthday. While photos from the birthday surfaced online and gave a glimpse at the celebrations. While the photos left fans gushing, ZiGi stans gasped as Yolanda accidentally shared a photo of Zayn Malik and Gigi's baby's face on her Instagram. In the picture, Yolanda was seen cuddling the baby while the little munchkin looked away from the camera. Unfortunately, her face was seen on the mirror reflection.

Yolanda posted the picture and fans took notice. However, Yolanda took notice of the mistake and quickly deleted the post. She then shared the photo again but cropped out the four-month-old baby’s reflection. Sharing the picture, Yolanda poured her heart out. She said, "My birthday blessings..... When I woke up this morning and counted all my blessings in life this little Angel was ranked #1 It’s a whole new feeling, I’m feeling... a part of my heart I didn’t know existed...... I very much miss my mamma on this special day that used to be ours, the fist call of my day, 2 woman reminiscing about life and what this day was like in 1964......"

The former model remembering her mom added, "A empty hole in my heart that can’t be filled with anything else but love, respect and gratitude for the woman that gave birth to me, loved and guided me through the ups and downs of life...... I always knew she was crazy for her grand kids but this is the first time I truly understand the depth of how much she loved my children and how blessed they were to have her influence in their lives..... God bless my mamma in heaven! Today is for you... #CircleOfLife."

Gigi took to the comments section and wrote, "You are the best OMA ! She is so lucky. We all are (hearts)‼️" Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Gigi took to Instagram and gushed about her mother. "Celebrated mamma’s bday tonight @yolanda.hadid Every year, I think I couldn’t love, look up to, or learn from her more — and then I do. She’s the best mom and Oma we could ever ask for. So blessed. I LOVE YOU, THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING. Wishing you the best year," she said.

