Yolanda Hadid cannot wait to welcome Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter: Waiting patiently for her angel

After Bella Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid expressed her excitement over welcoming the supermodel and her beau Zayn Malik's little one.

The Hadid family is getting a tad emotional and extremely excited to welcome Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's little one. Earlier this week, Gigi's sister, and supermodel, Bella Hadid shared a picture of the duo flaunting their "buns" and expressing her excitement over becoming an aunt. Soon after, Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid penned an emotional note for his granddaughter. Now, Yolanda shared a couple of pictures from the time she was quarantining with Gigi and shared her eagerness over welcoming Baby ZiGi.

In photos shared on Instagram, Yolanda is seen showering Gigi and her baby bump with love. The first picture sees the pregnant model seated in a chair while Yolanda kneels down and her head placed on the baby bump. The mother-daughter sported contagious smiles. In the second photo, Gigi and Yolanda have their hands placed on the bump. Yolanda shared the photo with the caption, "Waiting patiently for her angel to be born......"

Check out the photos below:

The new photos come amid speculations that Gigi might have already delivered. For the unversed, Yolanda had previously confirmed that Gigi is due in September. Earlier this year, when she was confirming Gigi's pregnancy news, Yolanda told Dutch celebrity news show RTL Boulevard, "I'm excited to become Oma in September."

Gigi is currently in New York and as per international reports, she intends on delivering the baby in the Big Apple. Are you excited to welcome baby ZiGi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

