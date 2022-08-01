Yolanda Hadid opens up on Lyme relapse and depression struggle as she returns to social media after 9 months

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid returned to Instagram after a nine-month hiatus since hitting the headlines for Zayn Malik altercation. In her new social media post following the detox, Yolanda opened up about her struggle with depression as well as Lyme disease relapse and going through "emotional stress" after her mother's death. She added that phone addiction wasn't helping her remain present in life.

Opening up about her detox, the former model wrote, "Coming back from a 9-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse….the emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system."

Yolanda further also spoke about her learning following the social media detox and added, "Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family."

Last year, Yolanda hit the headlines after she accused Gigi's former boyfriend, Zayn Malik of harassment and assault. As per TMZ, the court documents accused the former One Direction singer of using "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words" to Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Malik pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment against Gigi Hadid and her mom, Yolanda Hadid. The singer was fined and was also handed over probation of 90 days for each count.

