Yolanda Hadid reportedly accuses Zayn Malik of physically ‘striking’ her; Plans to file police report

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi Hadid's mother, has alleged that Zayn Malik 'struck' her and is considering filing a police report. However, Malik, Gigi's daughter Khai's father, replied on Twitter, saying he had 'agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument,' and that the event was nothing more than an exchange of 'harsh words.'

Zayn posted that he's a private person and did not want this to become public, but, "in an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, the former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills actress claims that the 28-year-old singer 'struck' her last week and that she is planning to file a police complaint over the alleged attack. However, in Malik's twitter response he claimed that the incident was triggered by trying to 'protect a safe space' for one-year-old Khai. Zayn and Gigi were in an on and off relationship until 2015, when they renewed their romance just before the model, 26, revealed she was expecting their first child in the spring of 2020.

Interestingly, in his statement, he seemed to indicate that he thought their privacy had been violated, which led to the argument between him and Yolanda — but he never explicitly identified her. As per TMZ, despite her 'inclination' to make a police complaint, no police record was found on file as of October 28. The British-born musician has a history of violent outbursts, but none have included Hadid family members before this reported incident.

