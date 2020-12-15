Yolanda Hadid REVEALS exact moment Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik found out they were having a baby girl; See photos

Yolanda Hadid just shared some never seen before pictures of her daughter Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, and the moment the new parents found out they were having a baby girl. See photos of the moment below.

Yolanda Hadid loves being a new grandma. And now, she's sharing photos from her daughter Gigi Hadid's recent pregnancy to show off her pride. Today, Yolanda took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of the day Gigi and her longtime beau, Zayn Malik, found out they were having a baby girl. In one of the snaps, the adorable couple posed side by side, showing off a sliced-into gender-reveal cake proving that a little girl was on the way. Gigi appeared cosy, wearing a white polo-style sweater; a cream-hued, knit cardigan; and light-wash denim. She had her hair pulled back into a casual bun. As for Malik, he looked dapper in a leather bomber jacket and a simple black T-shirt.

Yolanda shared another picture documenting the exciting baby news, this one featuring herself embracing her daughter and Malik—the trio sharing a group hug and celebrating the soon-to-arrive baby girl. "This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020.... Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift @zayn & @gigihadid #Family #Memories," wrote Yolanda alongside the post.

For the unversed, Gigi and Malik welcomed their baby girl back in September, following a fairly low-key pregnancy for the supermodel. Though the couple has confirmed the news of the arrival of their first child and have even shared a few glimpses at their new life with her, they have yet to share a full image of her face or confirm her name publicly.

Currently, the rumour is, Gigi’s longtime bestie Taylor Swift revealed the baby’s name in a new song, as she did before with Blake Lively’s kids’ name. It all started when a fan tweeted about a theory from Evermore, writing, “Y’all hear me out. My bestfriend just cracked something i guess. “August” is track 8 on folkore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning “August, waiting for our girl” and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI’S BABY’S NAME IS DOROTHEA?”

Then, another clue from Taylor emerged. “There’s not a direct continuation of the betty/james/august storyline, but in my mind Dorothea went to the same school as Betty James and Inez. You’ll meet her soon,” Taylor said in a YouTube discussion. Fans took this to mean, we could be meeting the new baby soon. Taylor revealed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter’s name in her song Betty.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift REVEAL the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter through an Evermore track title?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×