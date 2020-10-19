Yolanda Hadid says Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's daughter is an 'angel' as she shares a rare glimpse of baby Zigi

Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram page to share a rare glimpse of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter gushing about how baby ZiGi is an angel sent to them from above.

September 2020 will always hold special meaning in Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's lives as they welcomed a new addition to their family; a baby girl. While reports suggest that the 25-year-old supermodel gave birth in their Pennsylvania farm on September 19, there are very few details unveiled so far about baby ZiGi. Moreover, we don't even know what the new parents have named their child.

Nonetheless, during ZiGi's announcement of embracing parenthood, the happy dad and mom had taken to Instagram to treat their fans with a small glimpse at their tiny munchkin. Taking the similar route is Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid who shared a rare glimpse at her grandchild on her IG page while showering baby ZiGi with so much love in her heartwarming caption. In the endearing snap, you see the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star holding on to baby ZiGi's tiny hand as Zayn and Gigi's daughter is wrapped up in a cosy full-sleeved onesie.

The proud Oma wrote, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Check out Yolanda Hadid's adorable photo with Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's daughter below:

We can't wait to get the official first look at Baby ZiGi!

Meanwhile, the new parents have mostly been keeping it lowkey, looking after their daughter, but Gigi did treat her followers with several glimpses at ZiGi's romantic date nights post welcoming their tiny munchkin in her Instagram Stories.

