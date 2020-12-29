Yolanda Hadid treats ZiGi fans with a candid click of a blue haired Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid during Christmas

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid embodied the parental glow as they received baby ZiGi's gift from the Hadid family which was seen in a candid click by the 25-year-old supermodel's mother Yolanda Hadid on Instagram.

Yolanda Hadid took to her Instagram page recently to share with her 3.5 million followers some candid clicks from the Hadid family's Christmas 2020 celebrations. Along with her kids Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, also in attendance were Zayn Malik, Dua Lipa, Mohamed Hadid and Joseph Jingoli. Of course, baby ZiGi was a part of the festivities as well but wasn't seen in any photos as Malik and Hadid have been shielding their tiny munchkin from the public eye.

Amongst the various photos shared by Yolanda, our personal favourite is the candid click of Zayn and Gigi as they curiously open the Hadid family's special Christmas gift for their daughter, which was a baby pink winter onesie with matching booties and a white dress as well. We also couldn't help but notice a blue-haired Zayn in a striped black suit looking snazzy while Gigi kept it cosy in tan winter attire. Yolanda also shared some cute clicks with Gigi and Bella as well as an endearing blurry snap of Anwar and Dua cuddling close with big smiles. Another picture sees the Hadid siblings sitting next to their family Christmas tree adorned in their pyjamas and opening their many presents.

Check out Yolanda Hadid's candid snaps from their Christmas 2020 celebrations below:

Yolanda's heartwarming caption reads as, "One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other...... #Christmas2020 #Family"

We adore this family and how!

Meanwhile, Zayn recently trended on Twitter as he posted a cryptic IG post clicked at a concert venue. Many decoded how it could be a foreshadowing of a new album by Malik since his 2018 sophomore album Icarus Falls.

