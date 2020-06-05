From Yoo Seung Ho to Park Shin Hye, five child actors who became sensations in the K Drama industry

The South Korean entertainment industry has a few child actors who not only left a mark with their performance but also went on to become successful Korean stars.

From Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Hyun Bin and Song Joong Ki to Song Hye Kyo and Bae Suzy, the South Korean entertainment industry hosts some of the most talented actors in the country. Their performances transcend the language barrier. While these leading stars began their journeys with a certain training or after a certain age, there were a few actors who established their journeys young. These Korean child artists won the audience not only with their acting talent but also with their adorableness.

Here are five stars who stole our hearts and went on to become much more than just cute faces.

Park Shin Hye:

The actress began her journey when she was all of just 13 years old. The actress debuted with Stairway to Heaven and went on to star in Tree of Heaven, Flower Boy Next Door, Heirs, Pinocchio, and Doctors.

Yoo Seung Ho:

Yoo Seung Ho’s began his K-Drama journey at seven with Daddy Fish. He went on to star in The Way Home. The role dubbed as “The Nation’s Little Brother.” He went on to star in Iljimae, Moon Embracing the Sun and Into The World Again.

Kim Yoo Jung:

While Yoo Seung Ho was dubbed as the nation's "little brother", Kim Yoo Jung became was dubbed as “Korea’s Little Sister” with her debut in 2003. She went on to star in Moon Embracing The Sun, Angry Mom, and starred as the lead in Love in the Moonlight alongside Park Bo Gum.

Lee Se Young:

Another Memorist star who began early is Lee Se Young. She began her journey at the age of 4, in 1997, with The Brothers’ River. She rose to fame with The Gentlemen Of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop, which helped her bag the Best New Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Nam Ji Hyun:

Nam Ji Hyun began her career at the age of 7 with the movie Say You Love Me. The actress played the young Deokman in Queen Seondeok and got her breakthrough with Shopping King Louie. She starred in Suspicious Partner, 100 Days My Prince and her latest work 365: Repeat The Year.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 12 K drama couples with sizzling chemistry we all love

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×