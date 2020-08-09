  1. Home
Yoochun's ex fiancé Hwang Hana urges fans not to spread malicious rumours about her and BTS singer Jungkook

Malicious netizens spread rumours about Yoochun's ex fiancé Hwang Hana and BTS singer Jungkook. Hwang Hana issued a statement clarifying she doesn't know the Bangtan Boy personally.
Several events unfolded this week. From BTS' Tiny Tan video dropping to update on their upcoming August track and RM along with J-Hope attending Jin's elder brother's wedding. While fans were busy with the recent developments, ARMY members also came across rumours about BTS singer Jungkook's dating life. Malicious internet users spread rumours claiming the Your Eyes Tell hitmaker was dating singer-actor Yoochun's ex-fiancé, Hwang Hana. Before things went out of hand, Hwang Hana pulled the plug on the false speculations by issuing a clarification on social media.

She took to Instagram and requested everyone not to indulge and spread these baseless rumours. She pointed out that the rumours could damage both Jungkook and her. She also added that she doesn't know the Bangtan Boy personally. "Please stop spreading ridiculous rumors. Why are you piecing together random things and spreading these rumors? It's damage to both that person and me, and I have a boyfriend. Please do not make assumptions just because they might be around the same age. I do not personally know [Jungkook] at all!! Next time I might even be dating Leonardo DiCaprio," she said, via AllKPop. 

The website also revealed that the rumours began doing the rounds after Hwang Hana returned to Instagram with a new account. In her recent social media activities on the platform, she revealed she was dating someone who's eight to nine years younger than her. The malicious users began speculating her relations with Jungkook after they pulled out old SNS posts of her revealing she's a BTS fan. 

ALSO READ: BTS member Jin makes a handsome appearance at his elder brother's wedding; RM and J Hope mark their presence

Credits :AllKPopGetty Images

