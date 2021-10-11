You alum Penn Badgley compares his ‘joyful’ experience of fatherhood to Joe Goldberg’s Morbid one

Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley who recently welcomed his son in 2020 opened up about his character in You Season 3, who coincidentally also welcomes his son in the upcoming season of the show. Penn also reflected on both dads being vastly different. If you didn’t know, the next season of You which premieres at the end of this week follows Joe Goldberg on his journey of fatherhood with his also-murderous partner Love Quinn.

Now, while speaking with Access, the Gossip Girl alum explained what it was like portraying Joe's "morbid" parenting after having his own "joyful" transition to fatherhood. For the unversed, Penn tied the knot with Domino Kirke, whom he wed back in February 2017, and the duo welcomed their first baby, a son, in August 2020.

The 34-year-old star said, "The funny thing is I was curious what my new fatherhood, how that would influence my experience with Joe and acting with him, and sometimes it was almost not helpful because I was having such a light and joyful experience — still am — and Joe is so petrified. He's so scared, and of course, I can identify with the fear, but he's just so morbid in his obsessive, sort of like self-preservation, primal instinct that sometimes I almost found it harder as a result, you know what I mean? It really depended on the scene."

His You co-star Victoria Pedretti, 26, also said, "I think not having a child allowed me to just come at it as a character. I think that if I felt like I had to draw from my personal experience at all that would just be ... confusing."

