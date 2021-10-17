You alum Victoria Pedretti gets candid on mental health, social media and filming amid COVID

You alum Victoria Pedretti recently spoke to Byrdie and opened up about her mental health, why she refuses to debut on social media and the last season of the thriller show. While talking about social media and why she doesn’t want to get on it, the 26-year-old said: “I see it as something I struggle to engage with authentically. And therefore, I don’t feel like I need to force it. It works for many people, and they know how to express themselves within that format. I’m more of a one-on-one person. That’s definitely where I feel like I can communicate and have rich interactions with people. I rarely find that any relationships I have are strengthened through social media. And at the same time, I don’t feel like I struggle with being not socially engaged. Even if I’m not on Instagram, I’m still fully aware of what’s going on in the world.”

While talking about mental health, she said: “My work is really emotional. So, I feel like I’m f–king with my nervous system. I think it’s really important that I meditate and find moments to figure out how to shed my work off of me. I do yoga, for sure. I’m not necessarily working to gain a tremendous amount of muscle. I do yoga because I want to have access to my body for a long time. I’ve also been working on doing different forms of facial massage because I use my face a lot in my work. Doing these habits has a large effect on my mental health. I think working on our minds without working on our bodies is only doing half the work.”

And finally reflecting on the third season of You, Victoria said: “I’m excited for people to see it and see their responses. It’s the result of many people working in a very focused and controlled way. We worked throughout the pandemic, and it wasn’t easy, but I think we managed to make something that might be better than the previous season, even under the circumstances.”

