‘You always do take me out’ Keke Palmer celebrates 30th birthday with Darius Jackson despite recent controversy

Actress Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson spent her 30th birthday together, despite the recent controversy surrounding their relationship. Jackson, the father of their son Leo, posted a heartfelt birthday message on social media, celebrating Palmer's unique nature and wishing her happiness in her 30s. He also shared a touching video of Palmer spending quality time with their son. Read on to know how the couple celebrated Keke's birthday.

Keke and Darius celebrated her 30th Birthday

Sharing a picture of Keke and their son Leo, Darius wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being,” he added, “Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

During this birthday celebration, Jackson took Palmer out for a meal, sharing their conversation with fans through an Instagram Live session. Keke said, “D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it's not always my birthday but you always do take me out,” she continued, “But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet.” to which Darius replied, “I took you out for your birthday, on your birthday, and that’s why we’re out here on your birthday and having drinks on your birthday.”

And they playfully discussed her star sign, Virgo, noting that Palmer is a big fan of Virgos. The fitness instructor revealed that apart from Palmer many of his other family members are also Virgo. The actress said in the video, “You’re obsessed with Virgos so that’s ok. It is what it is, get into the Virgos and admit that Virgos are the one. It's already too late, your Virgo already has you hooked.”

The couple celebrated the day amid recent controversy

Palmer marked her milestone birthday with a daring photoshoot, embracing the theme of Dirty Thirty. She posted several bold and sweaty photos of herself in a shiny black bodysuit. In her caption, she wrote, “#DurrtyThirty Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move! I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in “30” by being me and being better (smiley face).”

Their public outing comes after Jackson previously criticized one of Palmer's outfits worn at Usher's Las Vegas concert. Despite the recent controversies and public scrutiny, Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson seemed to be in good spirits as they celebrated her 30th birthday together, demonstrating that they cherish their bond as co-parents and friends.

