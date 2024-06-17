'You Amaze Me': Cameron Mathison Shares Heartfelt Post As Daughter Leila Graduates From High School

Cameron Mathison took to Instagram to celebrate a big moment in his daughter's life. He proudly said on Saturday, June 15, that his daughter Leila graduated from high school. The 54-year-old actor posted heartfelt words, along with photos and a video of Leila's happy graduation day.

Cameron Mathison's Instagram celebration of Leila's graduation

The Instagram carousel began with a touching photo of Cameron and Leila beaming with pride. Leila, 17 years old, stood adorned in a blue graduation gown with a white lei around her neck, clutching her diploma book and a yellow rose. Cameron wore a matching blue suit jacket and pants, radiating happiness beside his daughter.

In a touching video that Mathison posted, there was loud applause when Leila's name was announced to get her graduation. The family was quite proud of their daughter as she approached the stage, and the proud father could be heard loudly cheering her on.

The carousel continued with pictures of Leila with her family and friends, celebrating her graduation. In one picture, her 21-year-old brother Lucas gave her a big hug, illustrating the close-knit relationship between the Mathison family. Leila's mother, Vanessa Arevalo, also joined in the fun, and the four of them were smiling for the camera in a happy group photo.

Mathison expressed his emotions in a touching caption accompanying the post, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in Leila's life. "A chapter closes and a new one begins as Leila graduates high school ❤️🎓," he wrote, acknowledging his daughter's dedication, resilience, and passion that led her to this significant milestone.

"You amaze me every single day. I love you so much ❤️," Mathison continued, pouring out his love and admiration for Leila. He concluded the post with excitement for the future, hinting at upcoming adventures including a trip to France, while using hashtags like "proud dad," "class of 2024," and "next stop Paris."

Mathison celebrated another big event in Leila's life by attending her senior prom two months before this. This graduation coincides with that event. Mathison showed his love and pride for his daughter in a series of pictures he uploaded in April, showing their memorable prom night experiences.

Reflecting on the impending departure of his daughter for college, Mathison talked to PEOPLE magazine in May about his feelings. He said it's hard because his kids are growing up, which is a great thing, but he doesn't feel fully prepared for them to leave. He said he'll miss them when they go.

Support and congratulations pour in for Leila's graduation post

The emotional Instagram post got a lot of love and congratulations from fans. They joined Mathison in celebrating Leila's success and the love in their family.

Cameron Mathison's tribute to his daughter Leila doesn't just praise her school's success. It also shows how close he feels to her as they start new journeys together.

