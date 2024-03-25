As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle navigate life beyond the royal family, the rumor mill intensifies. Amidst global concern over Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, tech entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy sparked controversy by questioning the authenticity of the British royal family's response, likening it to "North Korean propaganda." The couple faces ongoing scrutiny and speculation as they pursue new ventures and redefine their roles in the public eye.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend claims ‘palace lied’ about Kate Middleton’s cancer

Shortly after news broke of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, tech entrepreneur Christopher Bouzy stirred controversy by questioning the transparency of the British royal family. In a post on X, Bouzy, 48, compared the video announcement to "North Korean propaganda," alleging that the palace misled the public with the complicity of the British press.

Accusing the palace and media of perpetuating falsehoods, Bouzy's ongoing criticism on X suggests a broader misdirection campaign, including claims of doctored images and the use of a body double for the Princess.

He said, “The palace lied, and the British press happily helped them lie. The countless ‘conspiracy theory’ headlines, while knowing a lot of what was being said was true. This is really some North Korea / Trumpian type of propaganda.”

In a subsequent post, Bouzy expressed his sympathy for Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis and wished her a speedy recovery. He said, “I am sorry to hear Kate has cancer, and I hope she has a full recovery. But it is also clear that all three earlier photos of her were fake, and the palace tried to cover it up.” However, he reiterated his belief that the earlier photos of her were fabricated, suggesting a cover-up by the palace.

This stance from the CEO of Bot Sentinel sparked outrage among royal enthusiasts on social media platforms.

Fans slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend

One person wrote, “No one lied. Your ridiculous. She had surgery. They said if anything else significant came up they would update. It did and they updated,” and another said, “You are despicable. Comparing a cancer stricken mother who TOLD you she'd say something after Easter, it's still not Easter, to trump and N. Korea is beyond vile.”

One more person wrote, “Can you specify the lie?? You keep saying they lied, about what exactly? That she was ingoing medical treatment and would be taking time off to recover under doctors advice? What is this lie you keep stating?? What lie?”

Another added, “Have you not got the grace to even stop with your venom and cheap vibes even now. It does say an awful lot about you.”

