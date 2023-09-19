'You are gone too soon': Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause mourns death of Billy Miller

Actress Chrishell Stause is mourning the loss of her former costar, Billy Miller, known for his acclaimed roles in soap operas. Miller passed away unexpectedly in Austin, Texas, at the age of 43, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans in shock.

Chrishell Stause remembers Billy Miller

Chrishell Stause, known for Selling Sunset, recently posted a touching tribute in memory of Billy Miller. The two had worked together on All My Children back in 2007, with Miller playing the character of Richie Novak. Stause, who portrayed Amanda Dillon from 2005 to 2011, expressed her heartfelt condolences and described Miller as a dear friend. She also mentioned that she was still coming to terms with the news of his passing. In an emotional Instagram post, Stause shared, "Too many feelings, but you are gone too soon, and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now (broken heart emoji and praying hands emoji)."

ALSO READ: Billy Miller dies at 43: 5 things to know about The Young And The Restless star

Billy Miller's celebrated career in soap opera

Billy Miller first rose to fame with his role on All My Children before moving on to star as Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless from 2008 to 2014. During his time on the show, he won three Daytime Emmy Awards, which is a testament to his skill as an actor. He also impressed viewers and critics alike with his performances in both supporting and lead roles. After leaving The Young and the Restless, Miller joined the cast of General Hospital as Jake Doe in 2014. He later took on the iconic role of Jason Morgan from 2016 to 2017 and played the part of Morgan's twin, Drew Cain, for two seasons when Steve Burton returned to the series. Overall, Miller's soap opera journey has been marked by excellence and he continues to be a beloved actor in the industry.

ALSO READ: Chrishell Stause not 'entirely surprised' by ex husband Justin Hartley's immediate marriage to Sofia Pernas

Billy Miller's passing has left a void in the world of soap operas, and his friends and colleagues are coming forward to remember his warmth, charm, and talent. Eileen Davidson, his The Young and the Restless costar, expressed her sadness and admiration for Miller's infectious charm. The news of his untimely death has touched the hearts of those who knew and admired him, leaving a lasting legacy in the world of daytime television.

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore receives parenting advice from This is Us co star Justin Hartley ahead of due date; Says get sleep