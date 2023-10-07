‘You are my family…’: Jamie Foxx pens heartfelt note for Django Unchained costar Keith Jefferson after his demise

Keith Jefferson was a well-known actor and a prominent figure in the entertainment world. The actor passed away from cancer on this 4th of October. He had been suffering from a fatal condition for a very long time, and he courageously endured it for a long period. Jefferson's demise undoubtedly made a lasting impression on his coworkers, audiences, fans, and others who looked up to him.

Here's what Jamie Foxx had to say about his friend

Jamie Foxx, an American actor, comedian, and singer shared the sad news of his friend Keith Jefferson's demise on Instagram on this Thursday, 6th October and wrote, "This one hurts." He added a caption to it, "Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure, your love is immeasurable, you were an amazing soul.” He also added, “We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal, Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

Jamie posted another post alongside the caption, "Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you." The Day Shift star continued that ever "since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith"

Keith Jefferson was not just an actor

As per his official website, The Hateful Eight star was listed as an actor, producer, and voiceover artist. The website stated Jefferson began his acting career with a variety of theatre organizations, including LA Theatre Works, San Diego Repertory, and The La Jolla Playhouse.

The Django Unchained star took his Instagram to show his support for his pal Keith Jefferson

Earlier on August 9, Jefferson took Instagram to announce that he had been diagnosed with cancer. On the 30th of August, Foxx wrote on his Instagram, "I met Keith in college. We have a deep friendship and kinship. I’m asking everybody for prayers up. Asking god to heal his body and mind… devil you a lie. @keith.jefferson continue to fight because you are blessed. I love you."

“It’s finally here and what a blessing it was to work on this film with an amazing group of actors,” the actor wrote in a statement when he uploaded a trailer for The Burial on his Instagram page last month. “Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones along with an all-star cast and my most important role to date,” he added.

Foxx and Jefferson's love for eachother knew no bounds

On the same day Foxx posted the picture, Jefferson also uploaded a similar shot of him and Foxx to his Instagram page. Before thanking Foxx and another friend, Rodney Mason, for supporting him, Jefferson wrote at the time that "the admiration I have for my friends is unmatched.”

"J Foxx…you already know. For you to take the time to spend with me everyday every hour tells me everything I already know," Keith wrote at the time. "You are my family and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Luv you bro. I will pull thru because my faith is strong and with God on my side I won’t worry,” the star added.

