'You Are My Rock': Pierce Brosnan's Wife Keely Shaye Shares Sweet Tribute For Actor's 71st Birthday

Keely Shaye, wife of actor Pierce Brosnan expressed a heartwarming tribute to her husband on his 71st birthday. Keely shared a post on social media. She spoke about how she loves Brosnan endlessly, in her heartfelt note.

Shaye also wished her husband on his birthday and lovingly called him her rock, anchor, and everything.

Keely Shaye celebrates Pierce Brosnan’s 71st birthday

Filmmaker Keely Shaye paid a heart-touching tribute to her husband, actor Pierce Brosnan by sharing a post for him through Instagram. The post marked the Laws of Attraction star’s birthday celebration on May 16, Thursday.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life @piercebrosnanofficial," Keely Shaye began with her caption, depicting a shirtless throwback photo of the Irish actor.

"You are my rock, my anchor, my everything … and I love you endlessly.", she concluded the post.

Pierce and Keely first met in 1994 at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The lovers got married in 2001. The romantic couple shares two grown-up adult sons: Dylan (27) and Paris (23).

The actor previously starred in three films namely The Out-Laws (2023), Fast Charlie (2023), and The Last Rifleman (2023).

Moreover, Brosnan’s upcoming films The Great Lillian Hall (2024) and Four Letters of Love (2024) are currently in post-production as cited by IMDb.

Pierce Brosnan greeted Keely Shaye on Mother’s Day

Actor Pierce Brosnan also paid a sweet tribute to his wife Keely Shaye on May 12, Sunday, Mother’s Day. Pierce extended his heartfelt Mother’s Day greetings to his beloved wife and his dear mother on Instagram. He shared a beautiful collage of pictures featuring the important women in his life and showered love on all.

"Happy Mother’s Day my dearest Keely and to my dear mother May and dear Sharon. All my love for the beautiful worlds you made for our sons and I, my love always," the actor wrote in his caption.

He ended the post by expressing his gratitude saying, “Thank you for the wonderful collage.”

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye make for a wonderful Hollywood couple who have been married for two decades and are living their life happily.

