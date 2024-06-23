‘You Are My World’; Paris Hilton Dedicates Heartwarming Instagram Post To Her 7-Month-Old ‘Angel’ Daughter

Paris Hilton paid a heartwarming tribute to her seven-month-old daughter and described her as her 11:11 wish come true. The reality TV star pours her feelings for her “lil angel" with an adorable video of them interacting with each other!

Paris Hilton gives sweet tribute to her daughter

On Saturday, June 22, Hilton, 43, shared a sweet tribute on Instagram for her seven-month-old daughter, London. The video showed adorable little London in her car seat, touching and gazing at her mama, who leaned over to her. The mother-of-two quietly said, "I love you," to her daughter as she did that.

The mother-daughter duo rocked matching pyjamas with Care Bears prints all over them. The baby girl also wore a big matching bow. “I’ve waited my whole life for you, my beautitul [sic] baby girl," the socialite and entrepreneur wrote in the caption.

"My life now feels like every dream & 11:11 wish came true. You are my world, I love you endlessly my lil angel," she added.

Hilton shares London and her 17-month-old son Phoenix with her husband, Carter Reum. The couple tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish ceremony attended by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, and others.

Hilton’s adorable Father’s Day tribute to husband

Last Week, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Hilton honored her husband. The post included multiple snaps of her husband posing with their children on vacations. In one of the videos, he was seen swinging his son around and telling her newborn daughter that she looks like him in another.

"To the man who does it all with a smile, Happy Father’s Day my love,” Hilton wrote in the caption. She called his love and dedication inspiring and credited his fun side for making “everything special.”

The mom-of-two is set to return to reality television in the rebooted version of The Simple Life with Nicole Richie. This marks their reunion after the original show's conclusion 16 years ago. Earlier this month, Hilton teased that the reboot is "going to be so iconic."

She also released a new single, I’m Free, with singer Rina Sawayama. It is an upbeat version of the 1997 song Free by Ultra Naté.