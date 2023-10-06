'You are NOT a good father': Tristan Thompson's ex's sister alleges him of ignoring his firstborn; Tags Kim Kardashian to say THIS

A number of allegations were made in a recent post that came directly from Tristan Thompson's ex's sister. This has come around the time when Tristan has lost his mother and continues to live in the same house as Khloe Kardashian. But the allegations made against him are serious in tone and concern Prince, his own son. Here is what Jordan Craig’s sister, Kai Craig said in her lengthy post on Instagram, as reported by Page Six. Keep reading forward to learn about it.

Kai Craig's allegation of Tristan Thompson

This week, in a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Kai Craig voiced her frustration over what she perceives as Tristan Thompson's lack of involvement in Prince's life. She highlighted that while Thompson has been publicly praised for his involvement in the lives of other children, he has allegedly not been present for his own son. This post has come at the time when the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 4 comes out.

Here, Kim Kardashian spoke positively about Thompson, who shares two children, True and Tatum, with Kim's sister, Khloé Kardashian. Kim referred to Thompson as a "good friend" and a "good dad" while acknowledging his past infidelity in his relationship with Khloé. But this did not go down well with Kai. She went on and criticized Thompson's priorities, asserting that he finds time for other children but appears to neglect his own son, Prince. Addressing Kim, she also wrote 'I don't want to believe that you are this insensitive to the fact that he literally ignores his children.'

She questioned his absence from Prince's life unless it was for a public event or a planned photo opportunity. Despite reports that he was ordered to pay USD 40,000 in child support to Jordan Craig, Kai alleged that he has not made these payments for a considerable period and has also stopped covering Prince's school tuition. She emphasized that it's not just about financial support but also about being present and involved in his son's life. '@RealTristan13 you are NOT a good father is you can't be a good father to ALL of your children,' Kai ended her post writing.

Khloe. Kim or Tristan haven't addressed this matter yet. All updates on this will be mentioned in this space as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

