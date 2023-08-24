‘You are not a movie star if your...': Arnold Schwarzenegger once guided Will Smith when he tried to surpass USD 600 million star

Will Smith is one of those celebs who was well-known before breaking into the Hollywood spotlight. He is one of the best-known black performers in the world, as well as one of Hollywood's most beloved. But there was a time when the actor was not well-known at the time and had received a lot of job advice. But Arnold Schwarzenegger's words of support transformed Will Smith as an actor. However, the actor's fame was severely harmed after he smacked Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars. The actor's good actions were forgotten, and he received harsh criticism.

ALSO READ: 'There is no person that will fill your hole': Will Smith once told Oprah Winfrey how 'no one' can make him or wife Jada happy

Arnold Schwarzenegger once gave advice to Will Smith

Even though the I Am Legend star wasn't always the superstar he is now, it appeared that he always had lofty goals for his career, aspiring to be more famous than Tom Cruise. Smith reportedly sought career assistance from world-renowned action actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to aid him on his ambitious mission.

His latest memoir is simply named Will, and no more emphasis is required to convey who it is about. His new memoir is vividly and shockingly insightful into Smith's life and mind, and in the book, the star told one story about Arnold Schwarzenegger's advice to him when the then-young actor expressed his desire to surpass Tom Cruise in stardom, and that is to look at his career on a global scale rather than just domestic success.

Advertisement

The memoir read: "You are not a movie star if your films are solely successful in the United States. You are not a movie star unless every person on the planet knows who you are. You must traverse the world, shaking every hand and kissing every newborn. Consider yourself a politician who is running for the biggest movie star in the world.

That's some pretty sound advice from someone who has controlled various sectors and served as governor of one of the largest states. Arnold Schwarzenegger has gone from world champion bodybuilder to renowned action figure, governor of California, and now businessman. People are lucky if they can reach the pinnacle of one industry in their lifetime, and Schwarzenegger has well past that life milestone and can now relax with his farm animals in peace.

Will Smith has had an obsession with surpassing Tom Cruise's stardom

Will Smith was concerned with becoming a global celebrity, and in order to accomplish this, he studied Tom Cruise's international career success. He immediately discovered that Cruise put in a lot of work to promote his pictures all around the world.

Will Smith examined how much time the Jack Reacher actor committed in order to dethrone Cruise as a global celebrity, and Smith would strive to double his rival's time. Will Smith recounts in his biography how much other actors despised traveling and marketing their films and how it seemed insane to do so.

He wrote, "I became aware of how much other actors despised traveling, the press, and promotion. It felt very insane to me. I began discreetly tracking all of Tom's global advertising efforts. When I landed in a place to promote my film, I would request Tom's promotional schedule from the local film executives. And I pledged to work two hours more than he did in every country.” The actor was going insane since his advertising efforts were yielding few results and he couldn't become a global phenomenon.

Meanwhile, Smith was also named Best Actor by the Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild. He was last seen in Disney’s Aladdin in 2019, which grossed $1 billion, which made it a blockbuster.