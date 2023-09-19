'You are perfection just as you are': Khloé Kardashian extends support to Remi Bader after she gets body shamed online

In a world driven by social media, the power of celebrities using their platforms to uplift and support others cannot be underestimated. Recently, Khloé Kardashian, the renowned The Kardashians star and co-founder of Good American, stepped up to show her unwavering support for Remi Bader, a plus-size model and TikTok influencer, who had been facing hurtful body-shaming comments online, reports Page Six.

ALSO READ: Is Khloe Kardashian back with Tristan Thompson? Here’s what we know

Khloé Kardashian's heartfelt support

Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share her admiration for Remi Bader. Alongside images of the plus-size model, Khloé expressed her support, saying, "Just a little @remibader appreciation post... You are perfection just as you are. Exactly as you come. In all phases, you are perfection." Khloé continued to gush over Remi, emphasizing, "Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic, and your heart is pure."

Bader's gratitude

Moved by Khloé Kardashian's words, Remi Bader responded with affection, saying, "I love you so much." This heartfelt exchange of positivity and encouragement highlights the impact of supporting one another in the face of online negativity.

Remi Bader's decision to cease sharing updates about her health journey on social media was influenced by the relentless body-shaming she endured. She explained, "I try to not look at the really mean things online the best that I can because it really saves my mental health... [But] there’s been a ridiculous amount of body shaming ... saying things like how much bigger I’ve gotten or how much weight I’ve gained." This decision underscores the importance of safeguarding one's mental well-being in the digital age.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian drops new adorable pic of her baby boy Tatum days after The Kardashians 4 trailer release

Thousands of Remi Bader's followers flooded the comment section with messages of support and encouragement. Many acknowledged the bravery it takes to prioritize mental health over online scrutiny. One supporter noted, "You do the best thing for you!! We love you! And also realize the haters are literally just jealous of your success," while another chimed in, "People are so cruel. I’m so sorry. I’m glad you are putting your mental health first."

Remi Bader and Khloé Kardashian share a unique friendship that transcends the boundaries of fame. Bader described her connection with Khloé as 'surreal,' expressing her admiration for the star she had looked up to throughout her life. This friendship serves as a reminder that celebrities are, at their core, regular people capable of forming meaningful bonds.

ALSO READ: 'Don't know how the f*** you have never been to a fast food restaurant': When Khloe Kardashian was surprised as Kris Jenner took out USD 300 at the billing