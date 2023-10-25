‘You are surrounded by…’: Beyoncé sends heartfelt wish to Kim Kardashian on 43rd birthday; DEETS inside

Kim Kardashian is a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. The reality TV star is known for her social media days and her reality TV show, The Kardashians. Kardashians are often known for their luxurious and glamorous lives and star-studded events. Speaking of star-studded events Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 43rd birthday with friends and family in a star-studded affair. After an amazing party, pop icon Beyoncé even wished Kardashian with a heartfelt message and flowers.

Beyoncé wished Kim Kardashian a happy 43rd birthday

Kim Kardashian is overwhelmed with overflowing and lovely birthday wishes from her loved ones. Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of a slew of birthday wishes she received from friends and family and some amazing flowers.

This list also includes the pop icon Beyoncé. Kim Kardashian shared a snap of Queen Bey's presents. The Break My Soul singer sent her beautiful flowers and a note that read, "Kim, have a beautiful birthday. I hope you are surrounded by joy. All my love, B”

The Kardashians star received floral arrangements from Vanessa Bryant and Simon Huck and her kids North and Saint West, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, with whom she got divorced in 2022 after 8 years of marriage. Her mother, Kris Jenner, also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her daughter on social media. Even Kourtney Kardashian wished Kim a special message on her birthday, despite their public battles.

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday

Kim Kardashian welcomed a number of celebrities to her birthday celebration. The SKIMS inventor celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday night at Beverly Hills' Funke restaurant, which appeared to be a star-studded affair.

Kim arrived at the Los Angeles eatery in a bright red dress with cut-outs and ties at the sides, followed by family and friends. The Kardashian star finished off her birthday look with black sunglasses and orange strappy shoes. Kim's sister Khloé, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner, also wore eye-catching ensembles. Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lauren Sanchez, and Ivanka Trump all attended the enjoyable event.

