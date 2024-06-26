‘You Are With Me, Always’: Johnny Depp Remembers His Late Friend Jeff Beck During A Tribute Event In London

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to death.

Johnny Depp, who is a well-known singer and actor, recently paid tribute to his late friend Jeff Beck during an emotional event. The get-together took place at the Gibson Garage in London on Monday, June 24, as the musician could have celebrated his 80th birthday. That night, Depp was joined by Jimmy Page, Chris Robinson, Billy Gibbons, Graham Coxon, and Sandra Beck for special performances.

A night to remember

Depp, known for his acting profession by many people, but few of them are aware of him being a musician, also performed with Sandra Beck at this event. Depp sang with singer Sandra Beck in front of the audience.

In January 2023, Yardbirds' legendary guitarist died due to bacterial meningitis. Other musicians, such as Toby Lee and Anika Nilles, who had once played drums in Beck's live band, also joined the tribute. The night was hosted by world-renowned artist Imelda May.

ALSO READ: 'There's Two Sides Of The Coin': Emma Roberts Weighs In On Nepo Baby Controversy

A tale of impeccable friendship

The two met each other four years ago when they first became close pals. Beck made reference to Depp as a “great partner” and stated he hadn’t been involved in such a collaboration for a long time.

This statement happens to be made by Beck, praising Depp's creativity as an associate he has not engaged within an extended period of time. He admires working with him, though it is an exceptional privilege because it really is an extraordinary honor to work alongside Jeff.

Advertisement

According to some information after Beck's passing, Johnny was devastated beyond imagination; plus, we know he stayed beside his bed until the end. In fact, they even grew closer while touring around last summer, promoting their album.

Their friendship was so strong that it was evident from Deps tearful tributes to ongoing efforts on how best to keep Beck's memory alive.

ALSO READ: 1000-Lb Sisters: How Tammy Slaton Became The Villain Of The Show

Continued honoring

In May 2023, Depp took part in a tribute concert for Beck held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, performing alongside stars like Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, and Ronnie Wood.

Besides, in June 2023, Depp posted an incredibly touching photo of him and Beck looking into a car engine together for the purpose of celebrating Beck's would-be-79th birthday.

"Happy birthday my dearest brother Jeff. You are with me, always," wrote Depp, showing his never-ending love and respect for his departed comrade.

ALSO READ: 'Lies Spread Like Wildfire': RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Seemingly Addresses Physical Fight With Jennifer Aydin